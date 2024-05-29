Watch: Indian Troops Defeat Chinese Counterparts In A Tug-of-War In Sudan

A video featuring Indian and Chinese troops has gone viral on social media. The footage shows soldiers from both countries participating in a friendly tug-of-war during a UN peacekeeping mission in Sudan, Africa.

News agency ANI shared the visuals with the caption, "Indian troops won a tug-of-war against Chinese troops during deployment in Sudan, Africa under a UN peacekeeping mission: Army officials."

The news agency further added that Indian Army officials have confirmed the authenticity of the viral video.

#WATCH | Indian troops won a Tug of War that took place between them and Chinese troops during deployment in Sudan, Africa under a UN Peacekeeping mission: Army officials



The video captures Indian troops defeating their Chinese counterparts, followed by Indian soldiers celebrating their victory with joy and dance.

Additionally, earlier on Monday, Indian and French soldiers engaged in a friendly tug-of-war competition in Meghalaya. This was part of a joint military exercise named ‘SHAKTI 2024’.

During this exercise, soldiers from both India and France participated in a tug-of-war in Umroi, Meghalaya, as part of the 7th edition of the Indo-French joint military exercise. The aim of the Shakti exercise was to enhance the joint military capabilities of both sides.

The United Nations Mission in the Sudan (UNMIS) was established by the UN Security Council in 2005 following a Peace Agreement between the Sudanese government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement.

The UNMIS plays a significant role in the implementation of the Peace Agreement. UNMIS tasks include providing humanitarian assistance, protection, promotion of human rights, and supporting the African Union Mission in Sudan.

