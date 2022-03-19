WATCH I PM Modi and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida hold delegation-level talks at 14th India-Japan Annual Summit in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held “productive” talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on a wide range of issues including ways to further boost bilateral economic and cultural ties.

Kishida, accompanied by a high-level delegation, arrived here at around 3:40 pm on his first visit to India as the head of the Japanese government.

Upon his arrival, Kishida met PM Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in Delhi. The Japanese PM is in India for a two-day 14th India-Japan Annual Summit that began today.

Taking to Twitter PM Modi's Office welcomed India's friendship with Japan saying that both leaders held productive talks in New Delhi. "Both leaders discussed ways to boost economic and cultural linkages between the two countries," PMO wrote on Twitter.

Giving details, the MEA further said both the leaders held talks during the 14th Annual Summit at Hyderabad House in the national capital.

"The 14th Annual Summit gets underway with a meeting between PM @narendramodi and Japanese PM @kishida230. Another step toward advancing the India-Japan partnership – a partnership for peace, prosperity and progress!" MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Besides key bilateral issues, the situation in Ukraine is also likely to figure in the Modi-Kishida talks.

"The summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the bilateral cooperation in diverse areas as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest so as to advance their partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," the Ministry of External Affairs had said on Thursday.

According to media reports, Kishida is expected to announce a plan to invest 5 trillion yen ($42 billion) in India over the next five years.

During his two-day visit to India, the Japanese Prime Minister is also expected to approve an approximately 300 billion yen loan during his meeting with PM Modi, according to Japanese media outlet Nikkei.

"With Prime Minister Modi of India, I plan to confirm our intention to work towards the success of the Quad summit meeting among the leaders of Japan, India, Australia, and the United States," India Today quoted saying the Japanese PM.

Earlier PM Modi had spoken to PM Kishida on phone in October 2021 soon after the Japanese Prime Minister had assumed office. Both sides had expressed a desire to further strengthen "Special Strategic and Global Partnership".

(with sources inputs)

this is a developing story

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 06:58 PM IST