WATCH: Hyderabad SI Booked After Video Shows 6-Year-Old Granddaughter Driving Maruti Suzuki Swift On Busy Road

A Hyderabad Police Sub-Inspector has been booked after allegedly allowing his six-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter to drive a car on a busy public road on the outskirts of the city, an incident that was caught on camera and triggered widespread criticism.

According to police, the incident took place on July 11 in Rangareddy district, Telangana. The officer, identified as Pujari Thirupathi, allegedly permitted the child to drive his red Maruti Swift on a busy stretch of road, putting her life as well as the safety of other motorists and pedestrians at risk.

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Video Shows Child Driving Amid Traffic

A video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the young girl seated behind the steering wheel while the Sub-Inspector occupies the front passenger seat. The child appears to struggle to see over the dashboard as she slowly drives the automatic hatchback through traffic.

The officer is seen keeping one hand on the steering wheel at times while apparently instructing the child. Due to the vehicle's unusually slow speed, several vehicles can be seen lined up behind it, leading to traffic congestion on the busy road.

Locals Stop Vehicle, Confront Officer

The car was eventually stopped by local residents, who questioned the police officer over allowing such a young child to drive on a public road.

According to eyewitnesses, the officer allegedly responded arrogantly to those confronting him, saying, "It's my wish. Who are you to ask me?"

The confrontation was also captured on video, with several bystanders recording the incident as people surrounded the vehicle.

Officer Claims Guinness Record Attempt

During the confrontation, the Sub-Inspector reportedly claimed that he was training his granddaughter in an attempt to secure a Guinness World Record as the youngest driver. However, the explanation failed to convince those present, who raised concerns over the serious safety risks involved.

Case Registered, Investigation Underway

Following the viral video, Hyderabad Police registered a case against the Sub-Inspector.

He has been booked under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for negligent conduct endangering human life and personal safety, along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act for allowing a minor to operate a motor vehicle.

Police said further investigation into the matter is currently underway.