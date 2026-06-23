 VIDEO: Barely 5 Mins After Leaving Home, Hyderabad Nurse Killed By 17-Yo Driving Toyota Innova
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VIDEO: Barely 5 Mins After Leaving Home, Hyderabad Nurse Killed By 17-Yo Driving Toyota Innova

A 42-year-old nurse died in an alleged hit-and-run after a speeding Toyota Innova driven by a 17-year-old boy struck her near her home in Hyderabad's Hill Colony. CCTV footage of the crash has surfaced online. Police said three minors were in the vehicle, and the occupants allegedly fled after the accident, leaving the car behind

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, June 23, 2026, 12:07 PM IST
VIDEO: Barely 5 Mins After Leaving Home, Hyderabad Nurse Killed By 17-Yo Driving Toyota Innova
CCTV screengrab | X

Hyderabad: A tragic incident has come to light from Hyderabad's Hill Colony. A 42-year-old nurse died in an alleged hit-and-run case after being hit by a speeding car being driven by a 17-year-old boy near her residence on Sunday, barely five minutes after leaving her house.

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced showing the burqa-clad woman walking by the side of the road when a Toyota Innova rammed into her before hitting a motorcycle parked nearby. The footage shows the car fleeing the spot as the woman can be seen lying on the floor after being struck.

The victim has been identified as Faheemunnisa, who worked at Kaba Hospital. According to police, she had left her house for work barely five minutes before the fatal accident.

The incident took place at around 8.15 am. Faheemunnisa was rushed to Osmania General Hospital (OGH), where she succumbed to her injuries at around 11.45 am.

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Three minors were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident, including the 17-year-old who was allegedly behind the wheel. After the collision, the occupants fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind.

Users on social media have alleged that the son of a local politician was involved in the accident. Police, however, denied the claims and said the probe is under way. according to the New Indian Express report.

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