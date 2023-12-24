Watch: Horse-Riding Thieves In Kanpur Attempt To Uproot Temple Donation Box; Flee Away After Locals Rush To Catch Them

Screengrab

In a shocking incident in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, two thieves took crime to another level by using a horse in an attempted robbery at the Radhakrishna temple in Barra 6 neighbourhood. The incident was captured in a CCTV and the footage was circulated on social media.

According to the timestamp of the CCTV footage, the incident happened on December 20. The culprits, mounted on the horse, attempted to remove the temple's donation box. However, their plans were thwarted by people who who chased them.

Peak UP



Two thieves who arrived on a horse to steal at a temple in Kanpur where captured on CCTV camera. Their theft bid was foiled after two people woke up to the commotion. pic.twitter.com/PryiJrgmVI — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 24, 2023

In the footage, one of the thieves can be seen jumping over the temple fence as his partner waits for him on the horse. The thief then tries to uproot the donation box but did not succeed. Hearing the commotion, local residents rushed to the spot to catch the thieves. However, the two thieves fled the scene on their horse. the residents could be seen chasing the the thieves but in vain.

No formal complaint lodged

Barra police station in-charge, Dinesh Bisht, acknowledged receiving information about the incident. However, he explained that no formal complaint had been lodged, leading to the delay in filing a report. Bisht assured that the police would register a report as soon as a formal complaint is submitted.