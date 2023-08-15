WATCH: 'He Will Hoist Flag At Home,' Says Kharge On PM Modi's 'Will Return To Red Fort' Comment

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge |

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address, taking issue with Modi's statement "see you next year at the Red Fort." Kharge argued that this remark reflects the Prime Minister's "arrogance" and suggested that next year, Modi will hoist the flag "at his home".

"He [Modi] will hoist the National Flag once again next year. He will do that at his home," the Congress President asserted.

What did PM Modi say?

Speaking from Delhi's Red Fort on the final Independence Day prior to the upcoming parliamentary election, Prime Minister Modi stated that he will showcase the nation's accomplishments in his subsequent Independence Day discourse at the Red Fort.

"Next year, on August 15 from this same Red Fort, I will list out the progress achieved by the nation and sing paeans to your strength, your resolve and your success with greater confidence," PM Modi said.

Kharge slams PM's 'arrogance'

Slamming the PM for the comment, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Making you win or lose is in the hands of people, in the hands of voters. To say in 2023, 'I will hoist the flag once again in 2024' is arrogance."

Kharge, who was not present at the Independence Day festivities at the Red Fort, also explained that he couldn't participate in the Prime Minister's speech due to certain "eye-related problem."

"Firstly, I have some eye-related problems. Secondly, I had to hoist the Tricolour at my residence at 9:20 am as per protocols. Then, I had to come to the Congress office and hoist the Tricolour. So, I could not have reached here (party office) on time as the security was so tight," Kharge said.

