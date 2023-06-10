 WATCH: Girl Student Bravely Fights Back Eve-Teaser in Karnataka's Kundapur, Thrashes Him With Slippers
WATCH: Girl Student Bravely Fights Back Eve-Teaser in Karnataka's Kundapur, Thrashes Him With Slippers

The accused, identified as Nazeer from Barkur, approached the student from behind and subjected her to indecent behaviour. Fearing for her safety, the student raised her voice, alerting nearby residents to the distressing situation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 10:49 AM IST
A girl student displayed remarkable courage as she retaliated against a man who had been harassing her on Wakwadi road in the Kundapur town of Karnataka's Udipi district. The incident reportedly took place while the student was walking from her hostel to college on Beejadi road.

Video Shows Girl's Courage

In the video that was posted by News First Karnataka on Twitter, the girl student can be seen thrashing the accused with her slippers. She can be seen continuously hitting him on the face until finally moving away. Later he was assaulted from people gathered there after the girl raised alarm following the incident.

Accused Identified

The accused, identified as Nazeer from Barkur, approached the student from behind and subjected her to indecent behaviour. Fearing for her safety, the student raised her voice, alerting nearby residents to the distressing situation.

Support From Local Residents Helped The Girl

Responding to the girl's cry for help, local residents swiftly intervened, preventing the harasser from escaping and ensuring the safety of the student. Their timely action allowed the girl to retaliate by striking the offender with her slippers.

Accused Held, Case Registered In The Matter

Following the incident, the police were immediately summoned to the scene. The accused was apprehended and handed over to the authorities. A case has been registered at the Kundapur police station, marking the commencement of legal proceedings.

