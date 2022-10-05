WATCH: Effigy falls on crowd during Ravan Dahan in Haryana, injuries reported

Photo: Screen grab

A major accident was averted during Ravan Dahan in Yamunanagar, Haryana, where the effigy of Ravana fell on the people gathered to burn it.

According to ANI reports, some people were injured in the incident. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the injured or any casualty.

The video of the incident has surfaced online where it can be seen that a burnt effigy of Ravana fell on the crowd gathered to witness the event. People can be seen running and screaming.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Further details are awaited.

Ravan Dahan is being performed across states on the final day of Navratri celebrations on the occasion of Dussehra.

This is s developing story.