WATCH: Effigy falls on crowd during Ravan Dahan in Haryana, injuries reported

Ravan Dahan is being performed across states on the final day of Navratri celebrations on the occasion of Dussehra.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 05, 2022, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Screen grab
A major accident was averted during Ravan Dahan in Yamunanagar, Haryana, where the effigy of Ravana fell on the people gathered to burn it.

According to ANI reports, some people were injured in the incident. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the injured or any casualty.

The video of the incident has surfaced online where it can be seen that a burnt effigy of Ravana fell on the crowd gathered to witness the event. People can be seen running and screaming.

Further details are awaited.

This is s developing story.

