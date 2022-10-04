Ravana Dahan: 75-feet high effigy to be burnt in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The city is all set to conclude Navaratri festival through 'Ravana Dahan' by burning a 75-feet high effigy of the mythical multi-headed demon-king Ravana of Lanka. Similarly, the height of his brothers' (Meghnad and Kumbhkaran) effigies is 41-feet. The said programme will be organised by the Dussehra Utsav Committee and Shri Krishna Kamdhenu Social Organisation at Mandsaur College Ground on October 5.

According to dussehra committee president, Dr Bhanupratap Singh Sisodia, a grand laser show will be performed by the artists of Bangalore in the "Ravana Dahan" programme. In which Shiva Tandav will be the centre of attraction. At the same time, Ramayana and Lanka Dahan will also be staged through laser shows. Sisodia said that the artists of Bundi will also perform a grand fireworks show. The production of effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhkaran is going on in Naharu Bhai's factory located at Mandsaur Industrial Area and soon they will be established at the college ground.

Vijayadashami to be celebrated in a grand manner in Dewas

Dewas: The city is all set to celebrate Vijayadashami festival and the work of preparing effigies of Ravana along with his brothers Meghnad and Kumbhkaran is going on in full swing. For this, artists from distant states are also visiting Dewas. In this order, about 55-feet high effigy of Ravana will be burnt at Ramashray Vriddha Seva Ashram, Bilawali-Maksi Road at around 8:00 pm on October 5 after performing Maha Arti.

Similarly, about 51-feet high effigy will also be established at Police Line which is prepared by Ujjain's artist Mahavir Jain and his team. A programme of fireworks is also organised along with it.

