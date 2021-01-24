WATCH: Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu 'heckled' by protesting farmers at Delhi's Singhu border

Bittu was accompanied by Punjab MLA Kulbir Singh Zira. Eyewitnesses at the site have also said that the turbans of the politicians were dragged off during the attack; however, there is no official confirmation yet on this.

Sources said that initially a few unidentified youth had prevented the Congress MP from entering the agitation site, saying, "Farmers do not need politicians." However, Bittu ignored them and went ahead, while the youngsters kept shouting "Go back!" slogans, the sources added.

While talking to the media, Bittu himself said that he was "ambushed" upon arriving at the protest.

"We had gone to participate in a meeting called by farmer leaders. Upon reaching we were ambushed, as if by guerilla warriors who were armed with sticks and other weapons. We're not going to take any action now as the farmers' movements are still going on," the Congress MP said.

He added, "I've been saying this for a while. There are miscreant elements and people carrying Khalistani flags at the protests. But what can farmer leaders do to verify those identities in such a huge crowd. Rs 80 lakhs - 1 crore are being given to such elements for waving the flags and I am a target anyway."