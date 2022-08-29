Watch: Car dramatically skids after over-speeding on Chhindwara-Nagpur Highway

In a video doing rounds on social media, we can see a car over-speeding amidst waterlogging on Chhindwara-Nagpur Highway. The vehicle not only spills clogged water around on its way, but also loses control on the drive.
The car was spotted soaring high while it skid through wet road. It saw a close escape from hitting a cow grazing on a green grass field while settling to ground after the mishap.
Further details over the accident are awaited.
Read Also
Mumbai: Accident between Nahur, Bhandup stations delay trains on Central Railway's fast line
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)