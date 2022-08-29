e-Paper Get App

Watch: Car dramatically skids after over-speeding on Chhindwara-Nagpur Highway

The car was spotted soaring high while it skid through wet road.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
Road accident | Viral video

In a video doing rounds on social media, we can see a car over-speeding amidst waterlogging on Chhindwara-Nagpur Highway. The vehicle not only spills clogged water around on its way, but also loses control on the drive.

The car was spotted soaring high while it skid through wet road. It saw a close escape from hitting a cow grazing on a green grass field while settling to ground after the mishap.

Further details over the accident are awaited.

