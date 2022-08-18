Mumbai: Accident between Nahur, Bhandup stations delay trains on Central Railway's fast line | FPJ

On Thursday morning, trains on Central Railway's fast line were delayed after an accident.

The trains were allegedly delayed by 30 minutes.

A Central Railway official said that a woman was hit by train while crossing the track between Nahur and Bhandup stations on down fast line. Due to the accident one fast local was detained.

CR PRO, Shivaji Sutar, said that couple of trains on the down fast line were also stalled causing a delay but were cleared around 8.20 am.

Crossing tracks is an offence as per the Railway Act.