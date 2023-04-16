Watch: Bodies of Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf buried at Prayagraj cemetery after horrific murder

Admin

The remains of Atiq Ahmed, a criminal-politician who was killed, and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were buried in the Kasari Masari cemetery. The burial was heavily guarded by the police, and only a small number of distant relatives and local residents were permitted to enter the graveyard.

Following the post-mortem examination, the bodies were transported to the cemetery and given to immediate family members.

According to the post-mortem report, Atiq was struck by eight bullets and Ashraf was hit by six bullets.

The siblings were interred in the family burial ground, where other relatives had previously been laid to rest. Atiq's son Asad, who died in a Jhansi encounter on Thursday, was also buried there on Saturday.