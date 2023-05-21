Watch: Bengaluru hit by intense rainfall & hailstorms; Twitter abuzz with captivating images

Twitter

Bengaluru, on Sunday afternoon, experienced another bout of intense rainfall accompanied by hailstorms in certain areas. The Indian Meteorological Department had already issued an alert, stating that the rain is expected to persist for the next few days. As a result of the sudden downpour, several roads in certain areas have become waterlogged.

Swiftly responding to the situation, Twitter users wasted no time in sharing captivating images of the hailstones and the delightful weather that engulfed Bengaluru.

One of the Twitter users Vijeth Balila shared a video and wrote, “Not a scene from a disaster film, but very much live scenes of #hailstorm #bengalururain. That was literally breathtaking.” Another user named Prakash wrote, “Bengaluru rain always surprises the people. It was a normal day till 3pm. And suddenly This happened.”

Another user Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy simply wrote, "Hail #bengalururain"

Vinay Gowda showed the view at Chinnaswamy Stadium and wrote, "Situation at Chinnaswamy Stadium right now.. hope the rain god shows some mercy hope it stops by 6pm and rest our best underground drying system will take care.. #RCBvGT #bengalururain."

Netizens also reported visuals of trees being uprooted in several locations in Bengaluru city.

One Twitter user Mind The Gap wrote, "When it rains it pours... Near ITC Windsor Manor Hotel, Sankey Road, High Grounds #bengalururain #Bengaluru #Bangalore #bangalorerain #BBMP."

