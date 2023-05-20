Bengaluru: Here's what Rahul Gandhi said in his speech at the swearing-in ceremony

Rahul Gandhi addressing the crowd | Screengrab

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was beaming as Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar took oath with eight cabinet ministers to form the new Karnataka government. Addressing the gathering at Bengaluru's Sri Kanteerava Stadium, Gandhi scion on Saturday said that Congress won for one and only reason and it is party's decision to stand by the poor, backward, the weak and Dalits.

Gandhi, in his speech stated, that there were many analytical media reports trying to understand how did the grand-old party won the polls. "There are many analyses and theories; but there is only one reason. The Congress fought for the cause of poor, weak, backward and Dalit persons. We only had truth and strength of the poor people. Contrarily, the BJP had power of the rich, police and money. The people of Karnataka, though, razed their corruption and hatred," he said.

Love has blossomed in Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi

Harking on his previous thought, Gandhi said, "During Bharat Jodo Yatra, we said love will bloom in Karnataka again and it has happened now." When the party won the polls, they had said that, "Nafrat ka bazaar hua band, mohabbat ki khuli dukaan [Hate has closed its market and love has blossomed instead]."

Rahul Gandhi, in his address, also recounted the five promises made by the party before polls and said that the first cabinet meeting will be taking place today itself and all these five promises will be passed. "We walk the talk," he said adding that government is committed to the welfare of middle-class. "We will give you a clean, corruption-free government,” he said.

Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar sworn-in

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar took oath today marking the beginning of a new era in Karnataka's political landscape. Siddaramaiah assumed the role of Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar as the Deputy Chief Minister with an eight-member cabinet which included Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's son, Priyank Kharge.