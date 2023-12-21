Video: Assam CM Himanta Out On Streets, Helps Police To Streamline Rush-Hour Traffic In Guwahati

Assam CM Himanta Biswasarma | ANI

Guwahati, Assam: Amid a host of State level issues and priorities, some leaders do take the effort to come out on streets and address actual daily problems of a common man. A video has surfaced in which Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma joined police personnel to streamline rush-hour traffic in Guwahati on December 20.

In the video, he could be seen actually striking a dialogue and discussing with the police personal at the actual spot of busy traffic in Guwahati.

Assam CM earlier Chaired meet on road safety

Chief Minister HImanta Biswa Sarma has always paid keen attention to Road safety and swift traffic management in Assam. In October this year, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a meeting on the issue of road safety. CM Sarma chaired the meeting with Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and District Transport Officers while deliberating on ways to reduce road accidents.

Various means were debated and discussed on means to control the traffic and avoid accidents, especially in festive occasions when incidents of traffic violations and accidents tend to spike.

The Assam Chief Minister instructed the officials present at the meeting to strictly enforce safety laws & enhance awareness drives especially during the festive season.

Similar incident in which PM Modi helped to arrange tables

This comes a week after a video surfaced from Raipur in Chhattisgarh in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen helping with the arrangement of a table. PM Narendra Modi helped in moving a table on the stage during the swearing-in ceremony in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

As battle 2024 is fast approaching, the quality of political leaders of striking a cord with the common man with the most simple yet impactful gestures are going to act as a boost to their mass appeal.