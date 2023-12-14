PM Modi Moves Table Himself On Stage During Swearing-In Ceremony Of Chhattisgarh CM; Heart-Warming Video Goes Viral | ANI

In a video that has come to light from Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen helping with the arrangement of a table. PM Narendra Modi helped in moving a table on the stage during the swearing-in ceremony in Raipur, Chhattisgarh earlier this evening.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped in moving a table on the stage during the swearing-in ceremony in Raipur, Chhattisgarh earlier this evening.



BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai took oath as the Chief Minister while Arun Sao & Vijay Sharma took oath as the Deputy Chief… pic.twitter.com/l5FQV979Ue — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai takes oath as Chhattisgarh CM

BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai took oath as the Chief Minister while Arun Sao & Vijay Sharma took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers.

Tribal leader and former Union Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday December 13th took oath as chief minister of Chhattisgarh at an event in Raipur which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, senior BJP leaders and chief ministers of other states.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office to him at the Science College grounds in Raipur.

Former CM Bhupesh Baghel presenty at ceremony

Meanwhile, Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao also took oaths as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior party leaders joined the swearing-in ceremony. Moreover, former Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was also present during the swearing-in ceremony.