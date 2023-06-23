WATCH: American Senators Queue Up To Take Autographs & Selfies With PM Modi After His Historic Speech at US Congress

Congressmen lined up to get autographs and selfie with PM Modi | ANI

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his first official visit to the US on the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, had a busy day two as the Prime Minister attended the White House dinner after addressing the joint sitting of the US Congress. However, one scene that stood out was Congressmen lining up to take autographs and selfies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his address to the joint sitting of the US Congress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi autographing Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy's joint session address booklet.

Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from the House of Representatives after concluding his address to the joint sitting of the US Congress.

"Our vision is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas'. We are focussing on infrastructure developments. We have given nearly 40 million homes to provide shelter to over 150 million people, which is nearly six times the population of Australia, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the joint sitting of the US Congress.

Reactions of Congressmen

This is what the Congressmen had to say after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the joint sitting of the US Congress.

"He (PM Narendra Modi) had not just one standing ovation, I think he had 8 or 10 standing ovations. I think I lost count. Great rousing speech, it was very popularly received and he came across as very warm and genuine," said Congressman Rich McCormick.

Congressman and former Chair of India Caucus Joe Wilson, said, "The speech was so inspiring. It is very exciting to see the relationship between India and the US, the world's largest and oldest democracies working together. The Indian-American community is beloved and successful,"

The Prime Minister also tweeted on his joint address to the US Congress. "Honoured to address the US Congress. Gratitude to all the members of Congress who attended today. Your presence signifies the strength of India-USA ties and our shared commitment to a better future. I look forward to continued partnership in fostering global peace and progress," tweeted PM Modi. The Prime Minister, after his address, was hosted at the White House by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for state dinner event, which was attended by the who's who of business world and top US diplomats and officials.