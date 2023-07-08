Watch: Alarming Video Shows Punjab Constable Doing Drugs In Police Uniform; Suspended

A shocking video has emerged showing a constable of Firozpur police in Punjab wearing his uniform while consuming "chitta" (a narcotic substance). The constable is seen using silver foil to consume the substance. It has not been confirmed whether the video is recent or old. However, police officials have stated that an investigation into the video is underway.

SP Randhir Kumar mentioned that they have learned that the video might be old, but nevertheless, an investigation has been ordered by the SSP. The cop seen consuming the narcotic substance has been identified as Constable Satpal.

Watch the viral video here:

Constable suspended, departmental inquiry initiated

Randhir mentioned that Constable Satpal was stationed at Makku Police Station. He has been immediately suspended. Furthermore, a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him. Randhir stated that Constable Satpal's drug test will be conducted soon to determine whether he is addicted to drugs or not. Prior to the drug test, effort

Constable says video old, have given up drugs

Constable Satpal has stated that he used to indulge in drug abuse. He has also undergone admission at a de-addiction center to overcome his addiction. He claims to have successfully quit the habit now. Regarding the viral video circulating on social media, he has clarified that it is an old video and he has already given up drugs.