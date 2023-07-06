Watch: 4 Men Barge Into Muslim Man’s House In Agra, Sexually Assault 18-Year-Old Girl, Attack Family; Held

Twitter

Agra: A video showing four men attacking the house of a Muslim family is going viral on social media. As per news reports, the men allegedly barged into the house and sexually assaulted an 18-year-old girl. The incident is from Trans Yamuna police station in Agra on Tuesday. Reports also suggest that other members of the family were also attacked when they tried to resist the assaulters.

Efforts are on to nab the absconding accused

Deputy commissioner of police Suraj Kumar Rai told Times of India that an FIR has been registered against the four accused and the matter is being investigated. He further informed that efforts are on to nab the absconding accused.

The house owner, who as per reports, works in a transport company said that the men targeted his teenage daughter, molested and tore her clothes. He further added that when he objected to their wrongdoings, the men, identified as Vishal Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Sheelu and Chotu attacked the family members, while a few others stood guard outside the house.

Vandalism and stone pelting

The attackers also vandalised the house and pelted stones. The father also alleged that his daughter was hit with a brick in the head and she fell unconscious. The girl’s brother, as per reports, said that when neighbours gathered outside the house, the attackers went away, but not before threatening to kill them. He said that the family was targeted for being the only Muslim family in the locality.

Police have registered a case under various sections of the IPC, including 452 (house- trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), etc. The injured have been sent for medical examination.