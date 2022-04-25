WATCH: 2 labourers rescued from Delhi's Satya Niketan building collapse, operation underway

An under-construction building collapsed in the Satya Niketan area near the South Campus in New Delhi on Monday, Delhi Fire Services said.

At least five labourers are feared trapped in the rubble, while a rescue operation is underway.

As per media reports, two of the five labourers have been rescued.

The National Disaster Response Force has reached the spot with trained dogs to detect the victims trapped in debris.

Police said their team is also at the spot and helping with the rescue operation.

further details are awaited

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 04:26 PM IST