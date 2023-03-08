WATCH: 19-year-old pharmacy student collapses while playing kabaddi in Karnataka, dies of heart attack |

A first-year pharmacy student at Balaji College of Pharmacy passed away on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack while receiving treatment in a hospital in Bengaluru on Friday while participating in a kabaddi competition on the college's grounds.

Tanuj Kumar Naik, an 18-year-old student from Madakasira in the Sri Sathya Sai District, was playing kabaddi with his friends. He had joined the college recently and was a first year student. On the court, he was standing with five other people as a member of the opposing team came in for a raid.

Whole incident captured on camera

The entire incident was captured on camera, in the video it can be seen that Naik and his team members are standing together, while the opposition team is raiding them, suddenly Naik begins to fall behind and collapsed suddenly.

“Even as the game was in progress, the boy collapsed to the ground and we immediately checked the pulse, it was weak,” The Hindu quoted the Administrative Officer Sreedhar, who was standing there.

Shifted to hospital in Bengaluru

They quickly transported him to a neighbouring hospital, but the staff there urged them to transport him to Bengaluru because he was unable to breathe on his own. He was transported with ventilator assistance. The college administration was informed by Tanuj's brother that he had not received the COVID-19 vaccination.

The kid remained in a coma for two days before passing away on Tuesday from cardiac arrest, which was the official cause of death. The college staff and students provided the parents with financial assistance for his therapy.