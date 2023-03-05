Man dies due to heart attack right outside house in Telangana's Pedapalli; shocking video emerges |

A shocking video emerged on the internet where a man was seen standing outside his house and then suddenly collapsed to eventually die after suffering a heart attack.

The deceased, identified as Thakur Shailender Singh, brother of DCC President of Pedapalli district, Raj Thakur, passed away due to cardiac arrest. In the video one can see, Shailender from Godavarikha came out of the house as usual. As no one was home, he locked the door and pressed the lift button. Soon, he felt a bit lethargic and stood holding the wall.

After that, he suddenly collapsed. He lost his life within seconds. No one noticed him for a long time as there was no one around. Scenes of Shailender falling down and dying were recorded in CCTV camera of the society.

The third video in the below embedded tweet shows final moments of Thakur Shailender Singh

Similar incident reported last week

On Tuesday last week in Hyderabad at the Professor Jayashankar Indoor Stadium, a 38-year-old man passed away after collapsing while playing badminton. In Telangana, there have been five similar incidents in the last two weeks. The incident was recorded on a camera placed in the stadium. The man has been identified as Shyam Yadav, a resident of the Malkajgiri neighbourhood of Hyderabad.

Some argue that he could have survived if urgent cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) had been administered.

Yadav was an avid sportsman

According to Yadav's brother, he was an avid sportsman who played cricket, badminton, and other sports. Every day after work, he played while employed by a private corporation.

Although the precise cause of death is yet unknown, cardiac arrest is believed to be the most likely explanation for his untimely demise based on the pattern of prior episodes.

Recently, there have been quite a few instances where a number of people have suffered cardiac arrest or heart failure.