WATCH: 12-Year-Old Child Stuck Between Slab And Pillar of Bihar Bridge Rescued By NDRF

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Thursday managed to rescue the 12-year-old child who was stuck in the foot of a bridge in Bihar's Rohtas district. The boy, identified as Ranjan Kumar, got trapped between the pillar and a slab of a bridge, built over the Son River, in Atimi village.

The disaster relief team worked on the rescue of the boy after giving him oxygen support. He was found trapped at the Nasriganj-Daudnagar bridge, on Wednesday.

Shatrughan Prasad, the boy's father had earlier informed local authorities that his son who was mentally unsound had gone missing two days ago. Later the child was discovered trapped by a woman.

"The incident took place yesterday when the boy somehow got trapped between the pillar and a slab of the Nasriganj-Daudnagar bridge," said Jaffar Imam, Block Development Officer (BDO) of Nasriganj.