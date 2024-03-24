'Was Viciously Trolled for Shifting Seating Position During Hearing': CJI Chandrachud

Justice DY Chandrachud | Fpj



Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud recounted an incident from Saturday where he faced trolling and online abuse due to what he described as a "misrepresented action" during a court hearing.

He narrated a recent occurrence where a manipulated video of a live stream from his court falsely portrayed him in a negative manner. According to CJI Chandrachud, the video insinuated that he abruptly left the hearing while a counsel was still presenting arguments. However, he clarified that the actual events were quite different from what the video purported.

"Just a few days ago, during a case hearing, I experienced some discomfort in my back. All I did was adjust my position in the chair by placing my elbows on the armrest," Chief Justice Chandrachud explained.

The distorted video resulted in what he described as "vicious trolling and criticism."

"What they failed to mention was that all I did was adjust my position in the chair. After dedicating 24 years to the judiciary, such instances can be somewhat strenuous. I did not leave the courtroom; I simply shifted my position. Despite this, I faced severe abuse and trolling. However, I believe that we, as judicial officers, possess broad enough shoulders, and our ultimate confidence lies in the trust of the common citizens in our work," he added.

These remarks were made by the Chief Justice during the 21st Biennial State Level Conference of Judicial Officers themed "Equity and Excellence for Futuristic Judiciary," organised by the Karnataka State Judicial Officer's Association.

Chief Justice Chandrachud then emphasised the significance of judicial officers maintaining a healthy work-life balance and effectively managing stress.

"The ability to handle stress and achieve a work-life balance is not isolated from but rather intertwined with the complete delivery of justice. We often advise physicians and surgeons to 'heal thyself.' Before you can heal others, you must first learn to heal yourself. The same principle applies to judges," he concluded.