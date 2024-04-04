'Was Expelled Soon After My Resignation': Sanjay Nirupam's 'Promptness' Jibe At Congress

Sanjay Nirupam | ANI Photo

Former MP and expelled Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam reacted for the first time after the grand old party expelled him for six years on Wednesday, citing indiscipline and making anti-party statements. Sanjay Nirupam had previously criticized the Congress state leadership in Maharashtra over a seat-sharing issue with the Shiv Sena.

In a post on X, Nirupam took a dig at the Congress on Thursday morning, saying, "Good to see such promptness by the party."

A day after his expulsion, Sanjay said, "It seems like immediately after the party received my resignation letter last night, they decided to issue my expulsion. Good to see such promptness."

Looks like, immediately after the party received my resignation letter last night, they decided to issue my expulsion.

Good to see the such promptness.

Just sharing this info.

I will give detail statement today between 11.30 to 12 PM pic.twitter.com/3Wil8OaxuE — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) April 4, 2024

Nirupam further added that he will give a detailed statement today between 11:30 and 12 PM.

Along with the tweet, Nirupam shared a screenshot of the resignation email he sent to party president Mallikarjun Kharge. According to the screenshot shared by Nirupam, the email was sent at 10:40 PM.

Significantly, the Congress party issued his expulsion on social media at 11:14 PM.

Taking note of the complaints of indiscipline and anti-party statements, the Hon'ble Congress President has approved the expulsion of Shri Sanjay Nirupam from the party for six years with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/poPMtOGvmj — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) April 3, 2024

Nirupam's expulsion from the Congress party was announced on late Wednesday evening by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, citing complaints of indiscipline and anti-party statements. This move followed Nirupam's string of remarks against Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray, as well as comments regarding the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of another party ally, AAP, which contradicted Congress' official stance.