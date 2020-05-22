Warm wishes from BJP leaders for Sanjay Jha shows some things are above politics

The announcement by the Congress leader comes on a day India reported its largest single-day spike in fresh coronavirus cases, with 6,088 new cases and 148 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours.

He is the third leader from the party to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Last month, Gujarat MLA Imran Khedawala ended up testing positive just hours after meeting Chief Minister Vijay Rupani; while the CM later tested negative for the virus, the MLA recovered later that month. The same month, senior Gujarat Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh succumbed to the infection.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 1,18,447 in the country. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 66,330, while 48,533 people have recovered and one patient has migrated.

(With IANS inputs)