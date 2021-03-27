War of audio clips in West Bengal: After BJP's viral tape on Mamata, TMC releases Mukul Roy's conversation on how to influence EC

Kolkata: After BJP, TMC released an audio clip where BJP leader Mukul Roy was instructing BJP’s Sisir Bajoriya on how to approach Election Commission.
In the audio clip launched by the TMC, it was clearly heard that due to a dearth of cadres to become the polling agent of the saffron camp, BJP leader Mukul Roy is instructing Sisir Bajoria that when the Election Commission of India will visit West Bengal, the BJP delegations will approach them and will ask them to lift the rule that people from the area can be the polling agent of that particular constituency.
“Since we don’t have many people so we will say ECI to lift the norm of placing local people as polling agent of that particular constituency and we will ask them to declare that anyone can be a polling agent of any constituency. To implement this there is no law and ECI’s instruction is enough,” Roy was heard saying.
Earlier this day TMC leader and West Bengal Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee alleged that without any All Party meeting the ECI had announced regarding the change in norms of polling agents.
“BJP is running the central government and all their claims are being fulfilled by ECI. This change in norm has led to several confusions in the first phase of polling. We will submit a deputation to State Election Office and will demand immediate withdrawal of this norm,” mentioned Mukherjee.
Crying foul against the saffron camp, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh stated that the ‘foul game’ of the BJP is out. Asked about how the TMC received the audio clip to which sparking speculation Ghosh claimed that either of the two parties involved in the conversation had leaked it.
Notably, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had time-and-again alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is running the Election Commission of India.
Following the claim of the TMC supremo the West Bengal BJP delegation had asked the State Election Commission to intervene and sought proof of the TMC supremo’s claim.
