War of audio clips in West Bengal: After BJP's viral tape on Mamata, TMC releases Mukul Roy's conversation on how to influence EC

Kolkata: After BJP, TMC released an audio clip where BJP leader Mukul Roy was instructing BJP’s Sisir Bajoriya on how to approach Election Commission.

In the audio clip launched by the TMC, it was clearly heard that due to a dearth of cadres to become the polling agent of the saffron camp, BJP leader Mukul Roy is instructing Sisir Bajoria that when the Election Commission of India will visit West Bengal, the BJP delegations will approach them and will ask them to lift the rule that people from the area can be the polling agent of that particular constituency.