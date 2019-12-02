Wait for the Maha effect on Haryana

New Delhi: A Maharashtra effect on Haryana’s newly formed government is the buzz in the political circle of Delhi as political pandits predict that the BJP government at Haryana with alliance of regional party JJP and Independent MLAs may fall in near future, but senior politicians acrossed the parties like Birendra Singh from BJP, Digvijay Singh, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Manish Tewari from Congress and Sanjay Singh from AAP don’t aly with these predictions.

‘JJP will stay with BJP as they are new and do not want to pass a message to their voters, predominantly Jats, that they are in hurry, revealed a senior politician from Haryana politics.

Senior politicians, when asked, didn’t deny that the Congress party in the last two years, have been on revival mode, which was clearly seen when Congress leader Bhupender Singh Hudda conveyed a message to ally with other fractions of the party in the state; and the Hudda camp coordinated with Shailja during the concluded assembly election, in which the Congress party did fairly well with an increase in strength in the assembly from 15 seats in 2014 to 31 seats in 2019.

Where is BJP in Haryana? Even after a five-year government in the state, BJP failed to expand its base and particularly in various caste sections of the state, which play a crucial role in electoral politics in Haryana politics, a senior politician from Haryana explained.

BJP high command was firm on its chief ministerial candidate as Manoharlal Khatter before the assembly election, and that played a boomerang effect for party, as opposition against Khattar was on high within the party and those fractions worked against or stayed away from assembly election campaign, which resulted in the poor show by the BJP in the recently held election.

Ch. Birendra Singh, from the family of Ch. Chhotu Ram, who is regarded as 'Father of Haryana', was not used politically by the BJP. Ch. Birendra Singh switched from Congress after 42 years and was made union minister in previous Modi government.

JJP Chief Dushyant Chautala can wait for a year and more, to gain strength within his territory, make his position strong among the Jat community and then can take a step. Dushyant does not want to be in the line of politicians who labeled as opportunists, so he can wait for a reason to break his political alliance with BJP first,' another senior politician from Haryana predicted when asked about the Maharashtra effect on Haryana.