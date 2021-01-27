VK Sasikala released from prison after serving 4 years in disproportionate assets case

Bengaluru: Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala was released on Wednesday after serving four years imprisonment in a corruption case at a prison here.

The formalities for her release were done at the state- run Victoria Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection, which she had contracted a week ago, along with her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi. "Yes, she has been formally released," Parappana Agrahara Jail Superintendent V Sheshamurthy told PTI.

According to hospital sources, prison officials sporting PPE kits completed the formalities inside the COVID-19 ward of the hospital. However, she would remain at the Victoria hospital for another three days as mandated under the COVID-19 protocol, though she is now asymptomatic and her symptoms have reduced.

"As per protocol, she will be discharged on 10th day (January 30) if she is asymptomatic and free for oxygen support for at least three days," the hospital said in an official bulletin.

A large number of supporters of the 66-year-old close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa lined up outside the Victoria Hospital, raised slogans in her favour and distributed sweets in celebration.