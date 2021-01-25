Sasikala's release confirmed on January 27: Dhinakaran

Chennai

VK Sasikala, the jailed former aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, will be formally released on January 27, her nephew and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran confirmed on Monday. However since she is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a Bengaluru hospital, her return to Tamil Nadu will be decided based on her discharge on medical advice, he tweeted.

Sasikala along with her sister-in-law Illavarasi and estranged nephew VN Sudhagaran was jailed at the Parappanna Agrahara prison in Bengaluru in February 2017 after the Supreme Court upheld their conviction in a corruption case by a Special Court.