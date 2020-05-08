Vizag gas leak: Indian Navy comes to the rescue of victims

SUMIT KUMAR SINGH

New Delhi

Indian Navy teams with about 50 breathing sets and associated portable air compressor rushed to help villagers affected by the gas leak near the LG Polymers Industry in Vizag during the wee hours of Thursday.

The Navy has provided five portable multifeed oxygen manifolds sets to the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam in Andhra to help the medical administration in tendering the villagers affected due to gas leak.

The force said, “Naval teams with breathing sets and two ambulances are assisting the State Disaster Response team at the villages affected by gas leak near LG Polymers”. “Technical teams from the Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam (NDV) are at the King George Hospital to assist in quick installation to provide oxygen to a large number of patients affected by gas leak from the LG Polymers Visakhapatnam this morning,” said a top Indian Navy officer.

The portable multifeed oxygen manifold system was designed by the Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam to enable one jumbo size oxygen bottle to supply oxygen to six patients concurrently for Covid. 25 such sets were provided to the district administration for use in treating Covid patients earlier.

I thought I’ll die: Survivor

I thought I would die. I don’t know how I survived.” A gas leak survivor shared her exper­i­e­­­nce. “Nobo­dy knew what was happening and all were runn­ing to save themsel­ves,” said the woman undergo­ing treat­m­ent at KGH, where most vic­tims we­re brou­ght for treat­m­ent. She and her kids wo­ke up as they fe­lt difficulty in breathing.

GAS LEAKING AGAIN

Gas fumes started leaking again from the tanker, where there was a styrene leakage on Thursday. Around 50 fire staffers, with NDRF's support, were carrying out the cooling operation. Now, 10 more fire tenders, including 2 foam tenders, were present at the spot. Ambulances were ready for any emergency, said Visakhapatnam District Fire Officer Sandeep Anand.

‘‘We've ordered evacuation of villages in 2-3 km radius to be on the safe side, he said.

A First Information Report has been registered, meanwhile, against LG Polymers.

The FIR was registered against the company management at Gopalapatnam police station under Indian Penal Code sections 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 284 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 337 A(causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 IIA (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Meanwhile, LG Polymers in a statement said it has mobilised its technical teams to work with the investigating authorities to arrive at the exact cause of the incident.

Chaos at KG Hosp as docs battle to save gas victims

Visakhapatnam: Utter chaos prevailed at the government-run King George Hospital (KGH) where about 160 people affected by the gas leakage from a chemical plant were brought in early on Thursday. Already under stress due to Covid-19 situation, the doctors and other medical staff made frantic efforts to provide medical aid to the gas leak victims. Three of the 160 succumbed while undergoing treatment. KGH officials said they were mobilising all human resources and equipment to deal with the situation. They claimed they have sufficient number of ventilators to tackle the emergency.