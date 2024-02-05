Vivek Kumar Gupta, IRSE 88 Batch Officer, Takes Over As Managing Director of NHSRCL

Vivek Kumar Gupta |

Vivek Kumar Gupta, an IRSE 1988 batch officer, has assumed charge as Managing Director of National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd ( NHSRCL ) - organisation executing India’s first bullet train project on Monday.

Before joining NHSRCL, Gupta served as the principal executive director/Gati-Shakti at the Railway Board (Ministry of Railways).

He was responsible for the integrated functioning of seven departments: Civil (Works, Project Monitoring & Station Development), Electrical (RE), Signal & Telecommunication, Traffic, Finance, Planning, and Economic Directorates, operating as one cohesive team for planning & execution of all projects including station development of Indian Railways duly following the theme of PM Gati-Shakti programme.

Vivek Kumar Gupta's Diverse Roles in Railway Leadership

Gupta has held various senior positions in central and Western Railway, including chief administrative officer (Construction), chief track engineer, chief bridge engineer and divisional railway manager (DRM).

In these roles, he was accountable for construction projects, encompassing the construction of new lines, gauge conversion, doubling/multi-tracking, traffic facility works, track construction works and maintenance of railway bridges, among others.

Vivek Kumar Gupta's Leadership at MRVC

During his tenure as Chief Engineer at Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), Gupta played a key role in project co-ordination for MUTP I/MUTP II and MUTP III, with a total cost of about Rs 20,000 crore.

Additionally, he led the preparation works for the MUTP 3A project, costing about Rs 34,000 crore. His responsibilities extended to the coordination of all civil engineering aspects at MRVC and interactions with various agencies, including the World Bank, AIIB, MMRDA, CIDCO, and GoM, addressing planning and execution-related issues.

As DRM/Bhusaval between April 2019 and August 2021, he assumed overall responsibility for the Bhusaval division of central railway. His duties encompassed ensuring safety, efficiency, infrastructural works, revenue expenditure control, and staff welfare.