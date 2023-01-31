YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announces Vishakhapatnam to be named Andhra Pradesh's new capital

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh CM |

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced that the city of Vishakapatnam is going to be the capital city of the state.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's plan was to construct three capitals — Amaravati as Legislative capital, Visakhapatnam as the Executive capital, and Kurnool as the Judicial capital. Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party wanted to decentralise administration with three capitals along the South Africa model.

CMO office and other offices to be shifted at Vishakhapatnam

The existing State Legislature Complex will remain at Velagapudi in Guntur district and the region will be called Legislative Capital. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and offices of all HoDs will be shifted from Amaravati to the Executive Capital (Visakhapatnam).

The principal seat of the AP High Court situated at Nelapadu in Guntur district is to be moved to Kurnool which will be the Judicial Capital.

With Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan's assent, relevant Bills were passed in July 2020 but was repealed later in 2021 and Reddy had promised to table 'better bill'.

The Acts were challenged in the High Court by farmers. Then Chief Justice JK Maheshwari presided over a few hearing before his transfer. The matter returned to square one when Arup Kumar Goswami assumed the post. Reportedly, the farmers opposed the three-capital proposal because they'd already given their multi-crop yeilding lands under 'pooling scheme' for the construction of greenfield capital city.

HC directed state government develop the capital city Amaravati

The High Court on March 3, 2022 had directed that state government develop the capital city Amaravati and the capital region within six months and held that they [government] had no "legislative competence" to remove or change it as the capital city of three civic wings--legislature, executive and judiciary--of Andhra Pradesh.

Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government later approached Supreme Court against the HC verdict.

