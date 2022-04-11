Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy revamps Cabinet, inducts 5 deputy CMs; check out full list of new ministers and their portfolios

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday reconstituted the state Cabinet, inducting 13 new faces and re-inducting 11 from his first team. Besides, Reddy has inducted a total of five deputy CMs in his new Cabinet.

Check out the full list of ministers and their portfolios below:

Veteran legislator Dharmana Prasada Rao has also been inducted into the Cabinet, making him the senior-most minister.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to 25 members of the Cabinet at a public function near the state Secretariat in the capital city Amaravati.

The fresh Council of Ministers has been constituted solely on caste and community lines, with the lion's share of 10 berths going to backward classes.

Two, including the Chief Minister, are from the minority communities, five from the Scheduled Castes and one from the Scheduled Tribes.

Four each from the Reddy and the Kapu communities have also been inducted.

The Cabinet has four women members, one up from the previous.

Kamma, Kshatriya and Vysya communities that had one representative each in the previous Cabinet were now completely left out. Brahmin community was denied a Cabinet berth yet again.

Of the total 26 districts in the state, at least seven did not find any representation in the new Cabinet.

The ruling YSR Congress described it as the "Social Cabinet", with 70 per cent representation to the BC, SC, ST and minority communities.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 04:38 PM IST