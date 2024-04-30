Visakhapatnam Seat, Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidate, Schedule, Previous Results & More

Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency is one of the twenty-five lok sabha constituencies of Andhra Pradesh in India. It comprises Srungavarapukota, Bheemili, Visakhapatnam East, Visakhapatnam West, Visakhapatnam North, Visakhapatnam Souty and Gajuwaka assembly segments and belongs to Srikakulam district.

Visakhapatnam along with other 24 Lok Sabha seats in the state will go to polls on May 13th in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

2019 Lok Sabha result

In previous election, YSRCP's MVV Satyanarayana had defeated TDP's Sribharat Mathukumilli in a close contest with a margin on less than 4500 votes. Actor VV Lakshminarayana of Jana Sena party secured an impressive 2,88,874 votes, placing third, while BJP candidate Daggubati Purandeshwri received just over 33,500 votes. Congress candidate Pedada Ramanikumari received fewer votes than NOTA.

The voter turnout for the Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Election was 67.78%.

Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha Election 2019 result | Election Commission of India

Candidates

This year, YSRCP has declared Botsa Jhansi as its candidate from the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat. She was first elected as Member of Parliament in 2006 in a by-election on a Congress ticket. In 2009, she was elected for a second term.

TDP has fielded educationist Mathukumili Sribharat from Visakhapatnam Seat. Sribharat is president of the Visakhapatnam-based Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management. In 2019, Sribharat unsuccessfully contested his first Lok Sabha Election from the Visakhapatnam seat.

Here, Congress has nominated Pulusu Satyanarayana Reddy as its candidate.

The major political parties in the state are the ruling YSR Congress, NDA constituents including Telugu Desam Party, Janasena, and BJP, as well as Congress.

Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.