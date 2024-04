Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy injured after stone hurled at him in Vijayawada | X

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was attacked as unknown people hurled stones at him in Vijayawada during election campaigning on Saturday, April 13. The Andhra CM was atop a bus when he was hit by a stone hurled at him by someone in the crowd

He was injured above the eyebrow with a wound on his forehead. He received first aid and continued his tour.

AP CM YS Jagan attacked with stones



Unknown individuals pelted stones at YS Jagan during his bus tour in Vijayawada today.



He was injured near eyebrow, received first aid and continued his tour.#YSJagan #APElections2024 pic.twitter.com/X8vfNsH3rP — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) April 13, 2024

Jagan's YSR Congress Party alleged that "TDP goons" were behind the attack.