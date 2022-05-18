Visa corruption case: CBI arrests S. Bhaskararaman, close associate of Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested S Bhaskararaman, close associate of Karti Chidambaram, in an ongoing visa corruption case following questioning late on Tuesday night.

Bhaskararaman was arrested by the CBI on Tuesday night after day-long raids at multiple locations across the country.

As per the CBI, Bhaskararaman was the frontman for the Sivaganga parliamentarian and demanded a bribe of Rs.50 lakh from Talwandi Sabo Power Limited in lieu of helping get visas for over 250 Chinese workers.

The CBI is probing the alleged facilitation of “back-door” project visas for a Chinese power company to bring in professionals from their country, in exchange for “illegal gratification.”

Project visas are granted to foreign nationals coming to India for execution of projects in the power and steel sectors. It is being alleged that Karti helped the Chinese company defeat rules pertaining to the number of permissible visas during his father’s tenure as Union home minister over a decade ago.

Under the scanner of the investigative agencies in the INX Media and the Aircel Maxis scam, Karti Chidambaram was slapped with a new FIR by the CBI. In pursuance of this, the central agency raided 10 locations linked with the former Union Minister and his son including Chennai, Mumbai, Karnataka, Odisha, and Punjab.

This new case pertains to the Sivaganga MP facilitating visas of over 250 Chinese nationals after receiving illegal gratification of Rs.50 lakh. It has been alleged that the aforesaid Chinese visa scam took place during the UPA regime for the Talwandi Sabo power project in July-August 2011.

The CBI Tuesday conducted raids at nine locations, including the homes and offices of P. Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram in Chennai and Delhi, in connection with the case. Searches were also conducted in Mumbai, Koppal (Karnataka), Jharsuguda (Orissa) and Mansa (Punjab), ThePrint has learnt.

The Enforcement Directorate will now seek documents from the CBI to see the money trail and may soon start an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, said CBI sources.

Chidambaram has questioned the “timing” of the raids while the Congress has criticised the CBI action.

