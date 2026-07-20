Virendra Dev Arya & R P Sharma Re-Elected As President & Treasurer Unopposed As UP Leprosy Employees' Union Secures Fourth Straight Mandate | File photo

Lucknow: Virendra Dev Arya was unanimously elected president and Ravi Prakash Sharma treasurer of the Rajkiya Kushth Chikitsa Karmachari Sangh, Uttar Pradesh, during the union's biennial election held in Lucknow on Sunday evening.

The two-day biennial conference and election of the state government leprosy healthcare employees' union was held at Udyan Bhawan on July 18 and 19. The conference was inaugurated by the union's former senior vice-president, Harish Chandra Chaube (Retd.), who lit the ceremonial lamp.

The election process was conducted under the supervision of returning officer G.M. Singh, former president of the Optometrist Association, Uttar Pradesh, and assistant returning officer Mahesh Mishra, former minister of the Lucknow district unit of the association.

Along with Arya and Sharma, Shiv Kumar Singh was elected senior vice-president, Ajit Pratap Singh general secretary and Vinod Kumar Maurya joint secretary. All office-bearers were elected unopposed.

The newly elected team has been returned to office for the fourth consecutive term, underscoring the confidence reposed in the leadership by members of the union.