Virat Kohli turns 32, cricket fraternity extends birthday wishes

Virat Kohli on Thursday turned 32, and the cricket fraternity poured in wishes for the India skipper.

Kohli, who holds the top spot in ICC's ODI batting rankings, made his debut in the format in August 2008. The player went on to play 248 ODIs for the team and has amassed 11867 runs.

Kohli has represented India in 86 Test matches, scoring 7240 runs with the highest of 254*. In T20I cricket, he has played 82 matches and scored 2794 runs.

Extending birthday wishes to Kohli, former cricketer Suresh Raina tweeted: "Happy birthday @imVkohli. Best wishes and lots of success ahead. #HappyBirthdayViratKohili." VVS Laxman wrote: "Many more happy returns of the day @imVkohli. May you find ever more joy, success and love. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli" Highlighting Kohli's achievements, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted: "* 2011 World Cup-winner * 21,901 runs, 70 centuries in intl. cricket * Most Test wins as Indian captain * Leading run-getter in T20Is (Men's) Wishing #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli a very happy birthday." "Happy Birthday @imVkohli! To all the amazing times we have had together this year, and here's to many more! Wishing you a wonderful birthday..lots of love and good-wishes!"Wriddhiman Saha wrote on Twitter.

Currently, the player is leading Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), being played in the UAE. The team has reached the playoffs and will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.