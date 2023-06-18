Viral Videos Show Chained Monkey In Circus-Themed Nightclub, Kolkata Police Respond To Complaint |

West Bengal: A popular Kolkata nightclub, Toy Room, has faced severe criticism from animal lovers and activists after a video went viral showing customers petting a chained monkey on its premises. The nightclub however denies any involvement and claims that the incident occurred outside the establishment without their permission.

Outcry and Accusations

Actor Swastika Mukherjee was among those who accused Toy Room of animal cruelty after sharing the viral videos on Instagram. Expressing her dismay, she criticized the nightclub for allowing such acts and questioned the behavior of the individuals involved. Mukherjee also tagged the official handle of the Trinamool Congress to bring the incident to their attention.

Anamika Chakraborty, another prominent figure in West Bengal, also criticized the nightclub for the alleged incident. She highlighted the cruelty inflicted on an innocent animal and urged Kolkata Police and animal rights organizations to take appropriate action against Toy Room.

Widespread Sharing and Urgent Action

The visuals quickly spread across social media platforms, with users tagging Kolkata Police and demanding immediate action against Toy Room, located in the upscale Camac Street area. Peta India, the local branch of the global animal rights organization, expressed outrage over the incident and confirmed that their team is working on the case.

Horrific cruelty! Our cruelty response team is working on this case. — PETA India (@PetaIndia) June 17, 2023

Restaurant's Denial and Explanation

In response to the backlash, Toy Room issued a statement denying any responsibility for the cruel treatment of animals. The restaurant clarified that they refused permission for the show involving the monkeys and the handlers. The madaris then moved to the ground level of the mall where the restaurant is located and performed there. Toy Room emphasized that the animals were not harmed and were accompanied by their caregivers throughout.

Apology and Concern for Animal Welfare

Expressing concern for animal welfare, Toy Room apologised if anyone's sentiments were unintentionally hurt. They reassured the public that they would never engage in activities that harm or cage animals. The nightclub reiterated its commitment to the well-being of animals and apologized for any distress caused.

"We care as much as everyone else for the animals and would never do such activities where they would be harmed or caged. We sincerely apologise if we've hurt anyone's sentiments or feelings unintentionally," Toy Room said in the post.

@DeepanwitaBera

Please inbox us your contact number for further correspondence in this regard. — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) June 17, 2023

Kolkata Police Responds To the Complaint

Taking cognisance of the video of the chained monkey shared by a Twitter user, Kolkata Police responded to her tweet. "Please inbox us your contact number for further correspondence in this regard," said Kolkata police in a tweet in response to the video