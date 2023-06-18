ON CAMERA: Punjab Man Beats Stray Dog To Death In Mukstar, Arrested After Chilling Video Goes Viral | Twitter

A chilling video showing a man from Punjab's Mukstar district brutally assaulting a stray dog and killing it in broad daylight has surfaced online, following the arrest of the accused identified as Gurpreet Singh. He was seen beating the animal with a long stick and leaving it lifeless in a pool of blood.

(Warning: Video contains graphic content)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Stray dog brutally thrashed

In the video, Singh is caught on camera repeatedly thrashing the stray dog despite it trying to survive by hiding inside a harrow machine there. Without any guilt or hesitation, the man continues to beat the dog until it gives up in severe pain, leaving the land covered in blood. Shockingly, locals present during the act also don't intervene to stop Singh.

Animal activists raise voice

The incident was reported from the Chak Attari Saddarwala village of the state. Several animal activists raised their voices to draw the attention of authorities to the matter and shared the footage on social media to make it go viral. Meanwhile, some reports quoted police as saying that the video was an old one, however, necessary action was taken.

Similar incident

In a similar case that took place in April this year, a stray dog was mercilessly attacked by a group of people in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area. The men held sticks to torture the animal to death. DCW chief Swati Maliwal also took note of the gruesome incident and ensured strict punishment for the involved.