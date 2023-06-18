 ON CAMERA: Punjab Man Beats Stray Dog To Death In Mukstar, Arrested After Chilling Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaON CAMERA: Punjab Man Beats Stray Dog To Death In Mukstar, Arrested After Chilling Video Goes Viral

ON CAMERA: Punjab Man Beats Stray Dog To Death In Mukstar, Arrested After Chilling Video Goes Viral

A Punjab man was arrested after a video of him brutally beating a stray dog to death in the city of Shri Mukstar Sahib went viral on social media. He was identified as Gurpreet Singh

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 09:48 AM IST
article-image
ON CAMERA: Punjab Man Beats Stray Dog To Death In Mukstar, Arrested After Chilling Video Goes Viral | Twitter

A chilling video showing a man from Punjab's Mukstar district brutally assaulting a stray dog and killing it in broad daylight has surfaced online, following the arrest of the accused identified as Gurpreet Singh. He was seen beating the animal with a long stick and leaving it lifeless in a pool of blood.

(Warning: Video contains graphic content)

Read Also
'Fun' on social media or blame it on criminal psyche? Experts take on increased animal cruelty in...
article-image

Stray dog brutally thrashed

In the video, Singh is caught on camera repeatedly thrashing the stray dog despite it trying to survive by hiding inside a harrow machine there. Without any guilt or hesitation, the man continues to beat the dog until it gives up in severe pain, leaving the land covered in blood. Shockingly, locals present during the act also don't intervene to stop Singh.

Animal activists raise voice

The incident was reported from the Chak Attari Saddarwala village of the state. Several animal activists raised their voices to draw the attention of authorities to the matter and shared the footage on social media to make it go viral. Meanwhile, some reports quoted police as saying that the video was an old one, however, necessary action was taken.

Similar incident

In a similar case that took place in April this year, a stray dog was mercilessly attacked by a group of people in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area. The men held sticks to torture the animal to death. DCW chief Swati Maliwal also took note of the gruesome incident and ensured strict punishment for the involved.

Read Also
Delhi Shocker! Stray dog beaten mercilessly to death by group of people in Karol Bagh; visuals...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

ON CAMERA: Punjab Man Beats Stray Dog To Death In Mukstar, Arrested After Chilling Video Goes Viral

ON CAMERA: Punjab Man Beats Stray Dog To Death In Mukstar, Arrested After Chilling Video Goes Viral

Series Of Earthquakes Strike J&K, Ladakh In 24 Hours, No Injuries Reported So Far

Series Of Earthquakes Strike J&K, Ladakh In 24 Hours, No Injuries Reported So Far

WATCH: Eyebrows Raised As Prakash Ambedkar Pays Respects To Aurangzeb, Bows Down In Front Of His...

WATCH: Eyebrows Raised As Prakash Ambedkar Pays Respects To Aurangzeb, Bows Down In Front Of His...

Delhi Crime: 2 Women Shot Dead In RK Puram, Visuals Surface

Delhi Crime: 2 Women Shot Dead In RK Puram, Visuals Surface

Combating Perceptual Barriers of Inhalation Therapy - Key to addressing India's Asthma Burden

Combating Perceptual Barriers of Inhalation Therapy - Key to addressing India's Asthma Burden