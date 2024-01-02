Viral Video: Tyre Puncture Leads To Collision Of Cars On Duddukuru Highway In Andhra Pradesh, 19-Month-Old Among 3 Dead

A tragic road accident occurred on Tuesday on the Duddukuru National Highway in Andhra Pradesh's Devarapalli mandal, resulting in the loss of three lives, including a 19-month-old child. The incident unfolded when an Ertiga car, traveling from Vijayawada to Rajahmundry, experienced a punctured tire, took a wrong route, and collided with another Ertiga car approaching from the opposite direction.

Two individuals lost their lives immediately, and seven others sustained severe injuries. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and transferred the injured to Devarapalli Hospital. Unfortunately, 19-month-old Ganiska succumbed to injuries during treatment, while the remaining individuals continue to receive medical care. The police have initiated an investigation into the accident and registered a case.

A video capturing the horrific accident has surfaced on various social media platforms.

Watch the video here:

freak accident caught on Camera! At least three including a toddler killed in a freakish road accident in West Godavari Dist. A speeding car lost control and rammed into another vehicle in the opposite lane. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/cmQe0AUFDe — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) January 2, 2024

Similar accident had taken place last year

This is not the first instance of punctured car being involved in an accident in the area, leading to loss of lives. Earlier in May 2023, in a road accident near Voora Cheruvu in Yernagudem village of Devarapalli mandal, East Godavari district, three individuals lost their lives. The victims were identified as Patnala Digvijaya Radha Krishna Swamy (47) from Rajamahendravaram, Kakin Chakravarthi (30) from Vemagiri, and Bandubode Tulasiram (32) from Rajamahendravaram.

Sk. Ismail from Rajamahendravaram sustained injuries and had been admitted to a private hospital in the same city. According to the police, the four individuals were traveling by car from Devarapalli to Nallajerla village when the vehicle experienced a puncture. Subsequently, it collided with a divider, overturned, and landed on the other side of the road, coming in contact with a container lorry. Swamy and Chakravarthi lost their lives instantly, and Tulasiram passed away en route to the hospital. Ismail is currently receiving treatment, and his condition is reported to be stable.