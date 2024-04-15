Viral Video Shows Priests & Staff At Haridwar's Siddhpeeth Shri Dakshin Kali Mandir Assaulting Devotees With Sticks

A violent clash broke out between devotees and temple priests and staff at Siddhpeeth Shri Dakshin Kali Mandir in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, on Sunday. A video of the priests and temple staff beating the devotees with sticks was circulated on social media.

Reason behind the altercation

According to reports, the argument happened over a parking ticket and allegedly the devotees who arrived from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, turned violent, Hindi news portal Live Hindustan reported. In retaliation, the priests and staff chased and assaulted the devotees with sticks.

Watch the video below

The video showed injured devotees trying to escape the blows from the priests and temple staff.

Police intervenes

Upon learning of the incident, police officers from Chandi Ghat Chowki intervened and brought the situation under control. Following the violence, the devotees' supporters left the temple, while the temple management lodged a complaint with the police.

Station House Officer Nitesh Sharma gathered information from Dakshin Peethadheeshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri about the incident, according to Live Hindustan. As of now, no formal complaint has been filed by either party. However, once a complaint is lodged, appropriate action will be taken by the authorities.