Viral Video: Samay Raina Sings 'Allah Ke Bande' With A Twist; Netizens Demand Z Security Cover For Him

Screen Grab from X post

In a video, Indian stand-up comedian Samay Raina can be seen singing the famous Hindi song 'Allah Ke Bande,' but with a twist. The song goes like 'Allah Ke Bande Haseen, Joh Bhi Ho Kal Fir Aayega.' Singing the song with a twist, Raina sings 'Joh Bhi Modi Ayega,' meaning whatever happens, Modi will come. The video is now going viral on the internet, and netizens are demanding Z security for the YouTuber.

Netizens react to this song by Samay Raina, from Z security to calling him secular Kashmiri pandit, take a look at the reactions

A X user wrote, 'Samay Raina should be given Z+ security now for his shows'

Screenshot Of X Post

Another warning Raina writes, 'Samay ne samay ko bhap Lia'

Screenshot Of X Post

Another user wrote, 'I have heard the sound of so many bullets that, the stone has given me the meaning.'

Screenshot Of X Post

Another user writes, 'Most secular Kashmiri'

Screenshot Of X Post

Samay Raina is an Indian stand- up comedian, YouTuber. Since Covid-19 Samay Raina began streaming chess games on his YouTube channel at the fellow comedian Tanmay Bhatt's suggestion which gained him attention on social media. He is also famous for his dark comedy on internet.

Earlier Controversy On Samay Raina's Tweet

Earlier, Raina also landed himself in a social media controversy after he made a sexist joke pertaining to abortions. He tweeted, "Parso maine aadha ghanta sochke meri girlfriend pe ek funny tweet likha tha, usko pasand nahi aaya toh usne delete karwa diya, kal ko jabh mai abortion karwaane bolu tabh mat bolna my body my choice (I wrote a humorous tweet on my girlfriend post thinking for thirty minutes. She did not like it so made me remove it. Now if I tell her to do an abortion, she should not say my body my rule)."

Raina has always been vocal about his political stance through his social media post and tweets on X.