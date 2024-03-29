Viral Video: Rajasthan Cong Leader Hemaram Chaudhary Calls Shiv MLA Ravindra Bhati 'Mad Camel' | X

With Lok Sabha elections just round the corner, effective campaigns with hard hitting language are gaining momentum. In Rajasthan, the fight for Barmer-Jaisalmer is getting tougher. In a video that is doing rounds on social media, veteran Congress leader Hemaram Chaudhary was seen launching a scathing attack on independent MLA from Shiv Assembly Ravindra Singh Bhati.

While addressing a public gathering, the Congress leader called Ravindra Bhati - 'Khijodo' in Marwari language which means, 'a mad camel who is out of anyone's control'. He further said that a rebel who has no backup of a party cannot achieve much in politics.

उम्रदराज कांग्रेसी नेता हेमाराम चौधरी के बिगड़े बोल, रविंद्र सिंह भाटी को बताया 'खिज्योड़ो ऊंट अर बो भी बिना मोरी को' यानि बेलगाम पागल ऊंट।

और भी कुछ रह गया हो तो बोल दो हमारे लिए आपका सम्मान ही रहेगा।pic.twitter.com/dLuTZKuARF — Bhairu Singh Khinwsar (@bhair_Sa) March 28, 2024

Hemaram Choudhary made the statement during his address at the Congress conference in Gudamalani on Thursday, March 28th. The vido has gone viral on social media.

With the battleground Rajasthan heating up, Barmer-Jaisalmer seat in Rajasthan is becoming very interesting. While BJP has declared Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary as its candidate for the second consecutive time, Congress has included RLP leader Umedaram Beniwal in the Congress and declared him as its candidate. Meanwhile, rebel from BJP and an independent MLA from Shiv Assembly Ravindra Singh Bhati is believed to be interested in contesting elections from Barmer-Jaisalmer seat. If Bhati ends up contesting the elections, political experts believe that he can can spoil the game for both Congress and BJP.

Rajasthan LS poll schedule

Elections will be held in two phases in Rajasthan. The first phase of voting will be held on April 19, while the second phase of voting will be held on April 26. By-election will also be held on Bagidaura assembly seat in Rajasthan. With the announcement of the election programme, the code of conduct has come into effect with immediate effect. In 2019 also, elections were held in two phases in Rajasthan.