Viral Video: Jaipur Man Adorns 'Money Heist' Attire, Showers ₹10, ₹20 Notes From Atop His Car; Arrested

Screengrab from viral video |

Jaipur witnessed a bizarre incident as a man climbed atop a car and showered currency notes. This act led to a frenzy among onlookers, resulting in a chaotic situation. The cascading currency notes caused a traffic jam, capturing the attention of social media users as a video of the incident went viral. The incident reportedly took place near Gaurav Tower in Malviya Nagar, Jaipur.

DCP East Jnanachand Yadav disclosed that the viral video prompted the arrest of the young man by Jawahar Circle Police Station. Authorities are currently interrogating the individual. Notably, the notes scattered were of 20 and 10 rupees.

'Money heist' inspired man showers notes

In the viral video circulating on social media, the young man, dressed in red clothes, can be seen emulating the attire of characters from the popular Netflix series 'Money Heist', a Spanish heist crime drama television series created by Álex Pina. He wore a mask to conceal his identity while standing on the car's roof and signaled to attract the attention of bystanders during the note-scattering act.

The sight of a growing crowd attempting to seize the currency notes left everyone astonished. The young man's actions brought traffic in the area to a halt, with rows of vehicles forming as people scrambled to grab the notes.

Watch the viral video:

Did it 'just for fun', says arrested man

A vigilant bystander captured the entire incident on video, leading to its widespread circulation. Authorities are now evaluating the authenticity of the scattered notes, as it remains unclear whether they were genuine or counterfeit.

The young man, who had borrowed his father's car for this unusual endeavor, claimed to have done it 'just for fun'. The police have launched a investigation into the matter to uncover any potential legal implications.