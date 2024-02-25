 Viral VIDEO: Goods Train Runs Without Loco Pilot From Kathua Towards Pathankot, Stopped Near Punjab's Mukerian
A video of the train has surfaced on the internet showing scenes where the train is seen passing by a station at a very high speed.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Sunday, February 25, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
Punjab: A goods train which was at a halt at Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua station suddenly started running due to a slope towards Pathankot, without the loco pilot. The train travelled at a high speed reportedly reaching a speed of 100 km/hr.

After a lot of efforts by the railway officials, the unmanned train was stopped near Ucchi Bassi in Punjab's Mukerian. An inquiry into the matter has been started, Divisional Traffic Manager, Jammu informed ANI.

A video of the train has surfaced on the internet showing scenes where the train is seen passing by a station at a very high speed. The freight train, which was at a halt at Kathua Station and left from there without the loco pilot, was successfully stopped near Ucchi Bassi in Mukerian, said reports.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

