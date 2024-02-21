Viral Video: 20-Year-Old Student Jumps To Death Off College Building In Karnataka's Udupi After Facing Action For Cheating in Exam

Viral Video: 20-Year-Old Student Jumps To Death Off College Building In Karnataka's Udupi |

Udupi: A second-year BSC student from Manipal University in Karnataka took his own life by jumping from the top of a six-story building on the college campus in Udupi, reportedly because he faced action while he was caught cheating while appearing for his exam.

A video that captured the 20-year-old, identified as Satyam Suman, looking down from the top of the building for some time before jumping has gone viral on social media platforms. The student, who hailed from Bihar, took this drastic step apparently because he was afraid of ongoing exams.

The incident caused distress among fellow students who were present and witnessed the tragic event. The Manipal police station has registered a case related to this incident last Saturday.

Police said, "student was caught engaging in malpractice during the exam. Following a warning, he was expelled from the examination hall. Subsequently, he faced humiliation, leading to this tragic decision to end his life."

Another similar incident in Lucknow

This is a second such suicide case that has surfaced in which a student has ended life succumbing to academic pressure.

A young student was found dead at her residence in the Para area of Lucknow on Tuesday. Her relatives said that despite efforts to save her, she was declared brought dead at the KGMU Trauma Centre.

According to additional deputy commissioner of police Vishwajeet Srivastava, the incident came to light when the victim's mother, who is the principal in the same school where her daughter studied, returned home in the evening to find her daughter unconscious. With the help of neighbours, she rushed the girl to a nearby private hospital before transferring her to KGMU. Srivastava said that the girl's father is a bishop.