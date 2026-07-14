'Deeply Concerned': India Condemns Attack On UAE Oil Tankers That Killed Indian Seafarer

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India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday expressed "deep concern" over the attack on two UAE-flagged oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, which claimed the life of an Indian seafarer and left several others injured.

In a statement, the ministry condemned the attacks on MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, saying the incident had endangered Indian nationals serving aboard the vessels and underscored the need to protect the safety of commercial shipping in international waters.

One Indian Killed, Several Others Injured

According to the MEA, the two vessels were carrying a combined crew of 46, including 30 Indian seafarers.

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The ministry said 12 Indian nationals were onboard MT Al Bahiyah, where one Indian seafarer was killed and another sustained injuries.

On MT Mombasa, which had 18 Indian crew members, nine Indians were injured, including two who are reported to be in serious condition.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased Indian national and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," the ministry said.

India Assures Assistance to Crew

The MEA said India's Mission and Post in the UAE are closely monitoring the situation and remain in touch with the UAE authorities to provide all possible assistance to the affected Indian seafarers.

"Our Mission and Post in the UAE are closely monitoring the situation and are in touch with the UAE authorities to ensure all possible assistance to the affected Indian seafarers," the statement added.

India Lodges Strong Protest

Following the incident, India summoned the Deputy Chief of Mission of the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest over the attack.

The ministry also reiterated its concern over the deteriorating security situation in the Gulf, saying such incidents threaten the free and safe movement of commercial vessels through international waterways.

MEA Calls for De-escalation

Calling for restraint, the MEA urged all parties to immediately halt attacks on merchant shipping and resolve differences through dialogue.

It stressed the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation, de-escalating tensions, and restoring peace and stability in the region.

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Part of Escalating Gulf Tensions

The latest attack comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States in the Gulf region. The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints for global oil supplies, has witnessed repeated attacks on commercial vessels in recent months.

In another recent incident, the Cyprus-flagged container ship GFS Galaxy was attacked in or near the Strait of Hormuz, leaving one Indian seafarer missing while 10 others were rescued.

Indian authorities said they are closely monitoring the evolving situation and remain committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of Indian nationals working aboard merchant vessels.